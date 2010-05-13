The Generation Y Mind: Summit Series Day 1

There is a business conference where the host wears an old t-shirt, the participants regularly leave successful ventures for risky passions, and where everyone in sight has a chartable side project. The Summit Series conference is an invite-only, Generation Y-focused networking conference where many of the most savvy young entrepreneurs discuss 21st century challenges and solutions.

On my first day, I observed a few characteristics that will likely linger as the new generation takes the reins of the economy.

They are Connection Obsessed

I met my first participant as the plane was taxiing to our gate. During a red-eye flight from SFO to Washington, DC, a startup founder made a late-night tweet wondering if anyone else was on the flight. I was a few rows behind, recognized his curly hair from his Twitter avatar, and struck up a conversation. We took a shuttle van together, and wound up in an engaging conversation with 3 other entrepreneurs who happened to be Summit Series attendees sitting in the backseats.

Distractions Are Cool

Ordinarily, I have to apologize when I check email or send a text during conversation – not here. Participants juggle multiple conversations in a seamless stop-and-go fashion. For instance, if I see my new friend check his email, I’ll take the initiative to start speaking, while he or she nods in attention. If I sense I’m being ignored, I turn around and pickup on a conversation that was probably previously interrupted by technology. As distractions become ubiquitous, it seems that businessmen are learning to become productive in micro-windows of idleness

They Care About Education

