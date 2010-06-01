Fast Facts: June 2010

The rose is the traditional birth flower for June. It’s also the state flower of Georgia, Iowa, New York, and North Dakota.

IN VERSE

“To read a poem in January is as lovely as to go for a walk in June.” — Jean-Paul Sartre

IN HONOR

Juneteenth — also called Emancipation Day or Freedom Day — is a holiday marking the announcement of the abolition of slavery, in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. The day is an official holiday in 35 states.

IN AWE

The first rough map of the human genome was completed 10 years ago this month. Charting all 3 billion chemical “letters” lining our DNA spirals took a decade.

GEAR

June 5 is National Trails Day. But before heading out, make sure you’re equipped. Leki’s antishock aluminum trekking poles — designed specifically for the American Hiking Society — are suitable for any terrain, whether you’re revisiting a favorite footpath or attempting your first hike. ($60, americanhiking.org)

FOOD

Across America, peak season for strawberries is in June. To celebrate, forget the bloated fruit at the grocery store and grow your own. Barely the size of a penny, alpine strawberries come in red and yellow varieties — the latter fools thieving birds — and cause foodies to flip for their strong aroma and flavor. ($4 per plant, thestrawberrystore.com)