Unwanted: Diamond-Encrusted iPad

This tablet puts some Prince in Saudi prince. Mervis’s 64-GB iPad ensures you stand out from other early adopters, thanks to the 11.43 carats of diamonds that cover it. Naturally, your next question is, Does it have 3G? For $19,999, of course! Only the best. Then you ask about battery life, sync time, or when the next, less-buggy model is due out. Hey, look: something shiny!