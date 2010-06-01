Rolling Stone to Open Restaurant in Hollywood

Rolling Stone will venture into a new medium, food and drink, with the opening of a restaurant/bar in Hollywood this summer. The debut of the music-themed venue comes about 40 years after the opening of the first Hard Rock Cafe. It takes some confidence to believe that this brand extension will work. But developer Niall Donnelly, who is partnering with Rolling Stone owner Jann Wenner and his Lucky Rug Group on the project, has plenty: His holding company is called Arrogant LLC.