iYogi, Support.com, Geek Squad Battle for the Tech Support Title

Tackling computer glitches yourself is so 2008. “About 15% of home computers are infected with malware so fixing them has gone the way of lawn-mower service — it’s no longer a do-it-yourself thing,” says Kurt Scherf, a technology analyst with Parks Associates. Scherf estimates Americans spent a whopping $4 billion on tech support last year. That number should grow to at least $6.4 billion by 2013, and remote help is poised to drive much of that expansion.