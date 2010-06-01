Made to Stick: Watch the Game Film

Football Coaches pore over game film to spot things they’d never see in real time. Check it out: When the defense blitzes, the free safety picks up the running back. So by picking off the safety, the middle of the field will be wide open for a screen pass. The value of this meticulous observation is intuitive in the sports world. After all, coaches get a week to review a 60-minute game. In the organizational world, where every day is game day, such analysis is less common. It’s unfortunate because studying the game film can yield unexpected insights.

Consider the work of Doug Lemov, a consultant to school districts that were desperate to improve. Lemov, a former principal and teacher, was convinced that better teaching was the answer. Stanford research shows that in one year, the top 5% of teachers can raise students a grade level and a half. The bottom 5% put their kids a half-grade behind.

Given those stats, some people have suggested firing the bottom 5% of teachers. (Somewhere, a teachers union rep just had a good chuckle.) But there are 3.7 million teachers in the United States. To replace the bottom 5% with fresh talent, you’d need 185,000 new recruits. That’s a big number, equivalent to recruiting every last dentist in the country to join the ranks. (Somewhere, a dentist just had a good chuckle. On his boat.)

Lemov wondered: What if we could make all teachers a little bit better? There was a problem, though. No one knew what made some teachers better than others. Most people thought some teachers just had “it” and the rest didn’t.

Lemov suspected there was technique underneath the teaching magic — and if he could find it, he could teach it. So he identified a classic top-5% teacher at North Star Academy in Newark, New Jersey, and asked if he could observe the class. Lemov’s buddy, a wedding videographer, agreed to record the teacher in action (a welcome relief from the Electric Slide).

Five years later, having recorded and analyzed hundreds of hours of videotape, Lemov has some answers. In his new book, Teach Like a Champion: 49 Techniques That Put Students on the Path to College, Lemov reveals what he learned. As he expected, great teachers have a lot in common. For instance, star teachers circulate around the whole space of their classrooms. They are always within seconds of being at the shoulder of any student in the room. Less experienced teachers rarely “broke the plane,” the imaginary line running between the blackboard and the first row of student desks.

Great teachers also start class before the opening bell rings with a “Do Now” assignment on the board. (Find the area of a triangle with a base of 3 inches and a height of 4 inches.) Their students are trained to come in, get settled, and begin working on it. The technique is powerful: If a teacher can transform five minutes of “transition time” into productive time, that’s like adding 15 extra class periods to the school year. Lemov now spends his time training crowds of teachers to use these techniques, which are easy to absorb with practice. And the tips would have remained unknown if Lemov hadn’t watched the game film.