School’s Almost Out, but These Modular, Eco-Friendly Classrooms Are In

As a school’s population explodes

while its budget dwindles, most students are more likely to learn their

long division in a dismal, aging trailer. Luckily, a slew of inspiring

kit-style classrooms can be constructed on site before the start

of the next school year–and at a fraction of the cost. The eco-friendly, modular classrooms by Gen7 from

American Modular Systems predict

cost savings of up to 30% due to the use of photovoltaics and energy-efficiency features, as well as a two- to four-month install time,

compared to over a year for most ground-up school programs. Gen7 also has a comprehensive educational curriculum that works

with students to help them understand why a greener school is better.

Project Frog‘s nifty modular

classrooms (which we’ve noted before) generate enough solar energy to sustain

themselves and can be completed in less than six months. Project Frog provides off-the-shelf solutions that use reclaimed and recycled, non-toxic materials, as well as more customizable

designs to fit any school’s budget. A new Frog project has recently

brought a brightly colored educational

center to San Francisco’s Crissy Field.

Jennifer Siegal’s Country School expansion in Valley Village, California, uses several of her signature prefab structures to create an entire campus that is modern, green, and affordable. The steel-frame modules use eco-friendly materials like bamboo and Homasote, and the vaulted ceilings and natural light give each classroom an airy, open feeling. There’s also a vegetable garden and a stream runs through the middle of the school’s courtyard.