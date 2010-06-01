Numerology: Origins of Father’s Day

There are approximately 66,000,000 FATHERS in the U.S.

Consumers spent an average of $91 on Father’s Day in 2009.

One in Four dads spend less than an hour with their kids each day. Thirty-eight percent of working dads say they’d take a pay cut for more time with their children.

Neckties are among the least-popular Father’s Day gifts, making up just 1% of presents. But it’s a huge day for the tie makers: 10% of the 29 MILLION ties sold in the U.S. are for dad’s day. (It’s the second-biggest occasion, behind Christmas, for the $418 MILLION business.)

Father’s Day is the FIFTH most popular DINING-OUT DAY. The top three beneficiaries: Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, and Applebee’s.

The United States has an estimated 158,000 stay-at-home dads, according to 2009 U.S. Census data.

Up to 1 in 25 men suffer from male postnatal depression, aka “sad dad syndrome.”