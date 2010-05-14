Gulf of Mexico Crude Oil Debacle: A Business Execution Failure

Are you as angry as I am about what is happening in Gulf of Mexico as a result of a major business execution failure?

This morning, I read that the Gulf of Mexico is being contaminated by 210,000 gallons of crude oil spewing forth each and every day creating an environmental and economic disaster that will be felt for years to come.

Everyone is pointing the finger at some other entity to try to deflect liability and blame for this disaster. Here’s what I believe:

1. Anyone involved in off-shore drilling should be exercising the highest level of care and using the best protocols to ensure something like this can’t happen. News reports suggest that this isn’t happening here in the U.S. Now, we see what can happen.

2. BP has said that what happened wasn’t foreseeable. I beg to differ (a much kinder way of expressing what I really wanted to say). While the industry has a very good record, those involved in managing programs have to look at potential risks and risk mitigations. BP has clearly been caught flat-footed as it tries to invent approaches to stop the spillage.

3. The U.S. government (who is charged with oversight) was asleep at the wheel, perhaps due to lobbying efforts and too close a relationship with the parties involved. We see this over and over.

4. There is a $10 billion liability cap established by Congress. That won’t begin to cover the cost of the clean-up nor will it cover the economic losses that will be suffered by the hotel and restaurant industries or those involved in fishing the waters. Did BP knowingly look at this risk as merely “a cost of doing business?” Why should the taxpayers pick up the difference?