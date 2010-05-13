Adobe Launches Hearts and Minds PR Campaign to Bite Apple

The public face-off between Adobe and Apple just got serious. How serious? Full page Washington Post ads serious. The ads reuse the same material we’ve seen before…but they’re so slick someone is helping Adobe finesse this stuff.

Adobe’s campaign includes a two-pronged attack: The first, which is nastily spiky in a sarcastic way, features a straight and simple “We heart Apple” tag, followed by the hook: “What we don’t love is anybody taking away your freedom to choose what you create, how you create it, and what you experience on the web.” That’s a direct, unadorned stab at Apple’s closed iPhone development platform.

The other prong of Adobe’s attack constitutes an open letter to the world’s netizens from Adobe’s cofounders and chairmen Chuck Geschke and John Warnock. This explicitly addresses how Adobe embraces open Web thinking, and suggests that Apple’s closed platform may be undermining the future of future mobile computing paradigms. Here are some choice phrases culled from the letter:

We believe open markets are in the best interest of developers, content owners, and consumers

If the web fragments into closed systems, if companies put content and applications behind walls, some indeed may thrive — but their success will come at the expense of the very creativity and innovation that has made the Internet a revolutionary force

No company — no matter how big or how creative — should dictate what you can create, how you create it, or what you can experience on the web

We publish the specifications for Flash — meaning anyone can make their own Flash player. Yet, Adobe Flash technology remains the market leader because of the constant creativity and technical innovation of our employees.

We believe that Apple, by taking the opposite approach, has taken a step that could undermine this next chapter of the web

Ouch. What’s Adobe’s plan? Is this two-pronged “bulls-horns” approach taking lessons from Shaka Zulu, with the company hoping it’ll sweep the rest of the Net along with it as the bull’s head, demolishing Apple’s anti-Flash arguments in one fell swoop?

This is fascinating, for one reason: Flash is not, absolutely not, an open standard. It’s proprietary. Adobe gets to decide what gets included in its code, what tools it shares with the Web’s creative folk to craft their content, when these get upgraded and how well they’re optimized (which is very poorly for Macs, for example).

To access Flash content from a browser you have to download a Flash plug-in–it’s not built in to IE, Chrome, Safari or any browser–and this code comes from Adobe. It also comes from Adobe every time you get one of those irritating “you need to upgrade your Flash player” messages. And it’s Adobe you should blame when Flash crashes, sometimes taking your entire browser with it.