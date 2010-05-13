Google Experiment Gets Creative Job Seeker an Agency Post

There are many stories about how young creatives get themselves the job of their dreams, but Alec Brownstein’s pitch has to rate as one of the best. He spent $6 on Google adwords to reach five creative directors at major advertising and marketing firms: Scott Vitrone, Ian Reichenthal, Gerry Graf, Tony Granger, and David Droga. Four of them gave him interviews, leading to two job offers, and he’s now working at Young & Rubicam.

The concept is, of course, dependent on the vanity of those working in the advertising industry. And it’s nothing terribly new: Facebook’s been successfully used by job hunters to target employers for some time now.