Your “15 Minutes,” That Comes Standard…Can You Extend Your Time in the Spotlight?

In 1968 Andy Warhol famously said, “In the future,

everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes.” And every day it seems like

he’s a little bit more on target.

We would more likely say that everyone is given the stage

and a microphone, but what will you do to make sure people tune in for a full

15 minutes…or more? If you were to tell anyone in 1968 that by 2010 we would all

be carrying around pocket-sized telephones, with built in movie cameras that

would allow us to click a few buttons and show the world our “masterpieces”

they would look at you like you came from…well, the future. Ok, so it’s a bit melodramatic, but we do have the power to

create masterpieces and movies– all in our pockets. The problem is, even though we have the greatest network in

history at our fingertips—how can we get people to pay attention? How can you stand out in all the noise

that’s being generated every second? And let’s say your tweet, or your facebook status, or your

YouTube video surfaces for a nanosecond on someone’s screen…what makes you the

one they should pay attention to? The answer lies in the second pillar of success when

building your personal brand. One word: CREDIBILITY

cred·i·bil·i·ty (krěd’ə-bĭl’ĭ-tē)



n. The

quality, capability, or power to elicit belief

–

Source: dictionary.com Wow, as usual, dictionary sounds overwhelming. You may be thinking: –

How can I “elicit”

belief?—or in other words “What Can I do to Make Myself the Most Believable

Person in the Marketplace so that people want to take advantage of my products

and services?” It sounds like something you’re either born with or you

aren’t, but the good news is that it’s absolutely achievable by anyone who

wants to take the time to master a few simple principles. Let’s distill it down to something

that’s certainly easier for us to understand: You have to get

people to TRUST you.

We’ve focused on getting people to know you and like you in

the first pillar of success through your positioning, now we have to get them

to trust you. And the good news is that trust can be built through a

simple 3 step approach: 1.

Frequency 2.

Consistency 3.

Accuracy Frequency: There

aren’t many people who you would trust with your most prized possessions the

first time you meet them. That’s

why many marketing gurus will tell you that someone has to see your message 7-9

times before they’ll take notice.

And these communications have to be managed so that they occur in

regular intervals. You have to frequently stay in front of your target

audience. If you don’t, they

aren’t going to remember you.

Consistency:

We’re talking about both Timing and Messaging here. If you want to be trusted, you’ve got to consistently

deliver your message and your products/services/solutions on a consistent

timeline. There’s not much

use bombarding someone for 3 days in a row about something, then disappearing

into the wilderness for 6 months before contacting them again. And, your messaging has to be

consistent as well. If one

communication talks about how you specialize in diets and fat loss and the next

one is your offering for the bacon of the month club, then it’s going to be

hard to build credibility due to your contradictions. You’ve got to be consistent. Accuracy: If

you’re educating your clients and prospects through your communications, which

we believe is the absolute best way to grow your business, then you’ve got to

be accurate. If you regularly make

inaccurate representations, then you’re going to lose your audience in a hurry.

Pretty simple really. If you

aren’t a reliable source, people will go somewhere else for their information

and the solutions they need. Now, before you go shutting down and saying things like “I

don’t have enough money or time to be Frequent, Consistent and Accurate to

everyone who would be interested in my products and services,” and copping out

on us, there is one way you can be all of these things, and we’ll argue that

it’s really the only way to become successful in any business. And we’ll share that with you in our next blog! Join in the discussion and you’re your

comments and feedback in the section below!

ABOUT THE AUTHORS: JW Dicks (@jwdicks) & Nick Nanton (@nicknanton),

lawyers by trade but entrepreneurs by choice, are best-selling authors

that consult for small and medium sized businesses internationally on

how to build their business through Personality Driven Marketing,

Personal Brand Positioning, Guaranteed Media and Mining Hidden Business

Assets. They offer free articles, blogs white papers and case studies to

guests who visit their web site at http://www.DicksNantonAgency.com.

Jack and Nick have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX affiliates

around the country, as well as in The New York Times, The Wall Street

Journal, USA Today, Newsweek, FastCompany.com, and many more media

outlets. If you’re ready to take your business to the next level, get

more FREE info now at http://www.DicksNantonAgency.com