360-Degree Research: Keeping a Well-Rounded Focus on the End User

This week, my firm’s director of strategy and research, Ron Pierce,

spoke at the IIT Design Research Conference about a process that we call 360-degree research. He posed that design researchers are the only group ideally suited to

be advocates for the end users, arguing that all other groups have conflicting

objectives and serve too many masters. Even designers, with all their good

intentions, are sometimes lead astray by lofty goals like “beauty.”

Ron’s presentation reminded me of a story involving our work

for Starkey. When Starkey first commissioned SKD to re-design the traditional big,

beige hearing aid, I was mentally designing hearing instruments that looked

like Bluetooth headsets. I thought the cool, consumer-inspired aesthetic would

be a great expression of technology, and they’re so ubiquitous that no one

would be able to tell who used a hearing aid and who wore a Bluetooth.

It’s usually at this point that Ron will speak up. Ron likes to refer to himself as a Buzz Killer–the guy

who turns down the music at our victory parties and says, “Wait–we need to see

if this idea will work for users.”

Our project for Starkey gave him plenty of opportunities

to do what he loves, and it turned out that when Ron and his team went into

the field to learn about hearing aid users, they didn’t want a Bluetooth at

all. Such a design might have been fine for Baby Boomers like myself, but for

60- to 85-year-olds, still Starkey’s prime demographic, there is a stigma around

hearing aids. These people do not want their loss of hearing–something they

consider a handicap–to be obvious to others. They would prefer to have a product

that is discrete rather than disguised.

This is why we practice 360-degree research–to keep the

focus on the end user throughout the product development process. This approach

helps remind us that the process isn’t about what we designers want to add to

our portfolios, or even about what a corporation would like to add to its

product line. A truly successful product maintains its focus on the end user.