360-Degree Research: Keeping a Well-Rounded Focus on the End User

This week, my firm’s director of strategy and research, Ron Pierce,
spoke at the IIT Design Research Conference about a process that we call 360-degree research. He posed that design researchers are the only group ideally suited to
be advocates for the end users, arguing that all other groups have conflicting
objectives and serve too many masters. Even designers, with all their good
intentions, are sometimes lead astray by lofty goals like “beauty.”
Ron’s presentation reminded me of a story involving our work
for Starkey. When Starkey first commissioned SKD to re-design the traditional big,
beige hearing aid, I was mentally designing hearing instruments that looked
like Bluetooth headsets. I thought the cool, consumer-inspired aesthetic would
be a great expression of technology, and they’re so ubiquitous that no one
would be able to tell who used a hearing aid and who wore a Bluetooth.
It’s usually at this point that Ron will speak up. Ron likes to refer to himself as a Buzz Killer–the guy
who turns down the music at our victory parties and says, “Wait–we need to see
if this idea will work for users.”
Our project for Starkey gave him plenty of opportunities
to do what he loves, and it turned out that when Ron and his team went into
the field to learn about hearing aid users, they didn’t want a Bluetooth at
all. Such a design might have been fine for Baby Boomers like myself, but for
60- to 85-year-olds, still Starkey’s prime demographic, there is a stigma around
hearing aids. These people do not want their loss of hearing–something they
consider a handicap–to be obvious to others. They would prefer to have a product
that is discrete rather than disguised.
This is why we practice 360-degree research–to keep the
focus on the end user throughout the product development process. This approach
helps remind us that the process isn’t about what we designers want to add to
our portfolios, or even about what a corporation would like to add to its
product line. A truly successful product maintains its focus on the end user.
We feel so strongly about the end user that we started making a 360-degree approach a crucial part of our
design process. And here’s how we do it.
- Start with exploratory research. This is the time where researchers deliver findings and insights to the design team and client. This
is also the time where most design research programs end–where designers’ imaginations (and
sometimes their egos) may start to subtly compete with user insights.
- Keep researchers involved
continuously. We must keep assessing design and engineering concepts with users to ensure
that we have properly interpreted their needs. Ron and his team, for example, go back to the users with working prototypes to ensure we have not deviated from the
original goal.
- Meet
with users again and again. Even as the product is passing though mechanical engineering, we check to make sure that any production modifications made for the
sake of efficiency or branding have not diluted the product’s benefits.
- Establish a set of checks and balances. This
ensures that designers, engineers and the complete product development team
maintain a healthy modicum of empathy for users unlike themselves.
I said before that the process isn’t about what we designers want to
add to
our portfolios, but that’s not exactly true. In the end, the product I would like to add to our portfolio
is the one that sells. Beauty, innovation, function, and efficiency are all
good things, and can help to sell a product–but only if they mean the same
thing to the product development team as they mean to the end user.
