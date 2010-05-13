Kolelinio: Public Transit That Flies

Why take a bus when you can fly? Kolelinio is a sort of urban ski lift

in which commuters dangle from aerial wires and soar over city traffic. This is public transit as designed by a clever 8-year-old.

Kolelinio is in fact the totally lunatic idea of designer Martin Angelov. It’s not to be confused with Kolelinia, Angelov’s earlier totally lunatic

idea for running bike lanes along taut steel wires in the sky. (Check

out our story here.)

In the latest proposal, riders strap into battery pack-equipped

harnesses slung from a light engine that tools along cables, stopping

at assorted stations in and around the city.

It’s a central piece of Angelov’s larger vision for urban transportation, in which

Kolelinio — something he vaguely likens to Spiderman — is the primary conduit between car-free city centers and outlying areas. “We drive vehicles that are 20 times heavier than our bodies and we build expensive roads with heavy machinery,” he says. Kolelinio is a “a completely new weightless layer for transportation on a higher level.”