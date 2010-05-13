How Green Is The U.K.’s New Government?

Britain’s got a new prime minister, Conservative David Cameron; a new deputy prime minister, Liberal Democrat Nick Clegg; and an odd new governing coalition kludged together with both of

their parties. The new government has released

its platform, saying “The parties agree to implement a full programme of measures to fulfill our joint ambitions for a low carbon and eco-friendly economy.”

Items of note from the environment section:

The establishment of a high-speed rail network.

The cancellation of the third runway at Heathrow

International Airport.

International Airport. The

establishment of a smart grid and the roll-out of smart meters.

establishment of a smart grid and the roll-out of smart meters. The full establishment of feed-in tariff systems

in electricity–as well as the maintenance of banded ROCs.

in electricity–as well as the maintenance of banded ROCs. The creation of a green investment bank.

The provision of home energy improvement paid for by

the savings from lower energy bills.

the savings from lower energy bills. Measures to encourage marine energy [wave and tidal

power].

power]. The establishment of an emissions performance standard that

will prevent coal-fired power stations being built unless they are equipped

with sufficient CCS to meet the emissions performance standard.

will prevent coal-fired power stations being built unless they are equipped with sufficient CCS to meet the emissions performance standard. The provision of a floor price for carbon, as well as

efforts to persuade the EU to move towards full auctioning of ETS permits.

efforts to persuade the EU to move towards full auctioning of ETS permits. Measures to promote green spaces and wildlife corridors in

order to halt the loss of habitats and restore biodiversity.

order to halt the loss of habitats and restore biodiversity. Mandating

a national recharging network for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

a national recharging network for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Continuation of the present Government’s proposals for

public sector investment in carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) technology

for four coal-fired power stations; and a specific commitment to reduce central

government carbon emissions by 10 per cent within 12 months.

It goes without saying

that U.K. Conservatives are in a different world than orthodox American conservatives–Cameron’s party gets the climate threat and wants to help address

it. Even the items above that lack specifics are encouraging.

The most difficult

issue to hammer out seems to have been new nuclear power plants, which the

Conservatives support and the Lib Dems strongly oppose. Under the agreement,

Lib Dem lawmakers will be able to abstain from nuclear votes. Adds

the BBC, “But Lib Dem activists will not be happy with commitment to

nuclear power.”

The most important item

might be the pledge to try to fix up the E.U.’s cap-and-trade climate program

by creating “a floor price for carbon, as well as efforts to persuade the E.U.

to move towards full auctioning of ETS [emissions

trading scheme] permits.”

Says

Guardian columnist George Monbiot:

“The government can’t act alone on either issue, but if it’s serious about this

it could help turn the ETS from a useless, nobbled programme, governed by the

demands of pollutocrats, into a system that forces companies to clean up.

Whether you like carbon trading or not, if we’re going to have it, it’s got to

work.”