BP Releases Videos of Main Gulf Oil Leak, Underwater Dome

Up until now, the story of the Gulf Oil Spill has mostly told through pictures and harrowing stories. But after weeks of delaying the inevitable, BP has relented and posted video of the main leak (hat tip, Kevin Grandia). The oil company even kicked in a suspenseful clip of the giant containment dome being lowered onto the site.

The videos don’t tell us much that we don’t already know. Scientists can’t predict how much oil is coming out of the well from the first clip and we learned that the underwater dome failed earlier this week. But if you know anyone who doubts the severity of the spill, sit them down in front of these clips and let the enormity of the volcano-like eruption sink in.

