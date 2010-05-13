Is a Brash Management Style Behind Blockbuster’s $65.4M Quarterly Loss?

A few years ago, Netflix founder Reed Hastings told analysts in an earnings call, “In the last six months, Blockbuster has thrown everything but the kitchen sink at us.” The following day, Hastings received a large box in the mail from Blockbuster. Inside, he found a kitchen sink.

Today, Blockbuster’s brash style continues with its CEO Jim Keyes. The outspoken Blockbuster chief made headlines recently for his pointed jabs at Netflix, arguing the popular subscription-movie service is only good for “older titles and television,” and joking that its library is chock-full of B-flicks like Herbie Goes to Cancun. This isn’t the first time he’s knocked Blockbuster’s online competitor–Keyes has made a habit of deriding the service publicly for years. For example, in a 2008 interview, he cracked, “I’ve been frankly confused by this fascination that everybody has with Netflix…Netflix doesn’t really have or do anything that we can’t or don’t already do ourselves.” Keyes’s attacks are certainly bold, but are they justified? Is his Blockbuster boasting more bravado or business strategy?

“Between the time Keyes took on the reins as CEO of Blockbuster and today, the price of Netflix stock is up 500% and the price of Blockbuster stock is down about 90%,” says Greg Meyer, one of the company’s largest shareholders, who is currently battling to gain a seat on the board of directors. Meyer, the former owner of kiosk company DVDXpress, drew a line in the sand Tuesday, threatening that if he’s not voluntarily named to the board, he will launch an election campaign for a seat. “Investors in Blockbuster have been the victims of a massive destructive of shareholder value while Netflix shareholders have been beneficiaries of a very smart, focused, and visionary management team,” Meyer tells FastCompany.com. “I think it would be more productive for Keyes to try to learn from the success of Netflix rather than criticizing this company which has executed consistently and managed to gain millions of highly loyal subscribers.”

Meyer isn’t the only one voicing concern about the CEO.

“Given that Netflix is dramatically outperforming Blockbuster, our belief is that [his] public criticisms are oriented to driving attention away from Blockbuster’s poor performance relative to Netflix’s accomplishments,” wrote professors Duane Ireland, Michael Hitt, and Robert Hoskisson to me in an email, co-authors of Strategic Management: Competitiveness and Globalization. “These criticisms are quite unlikely to benefit Mr. Keyes or Blockbuster. If anything, we think these criticisms will prove to be counterproductive.”

“I think Blockbuster is teetering on the brink,” added professor Hitt, who guesses Keyes’s vocalness derives from internal power politics. “This company could soon possibly be another Polaroid.”