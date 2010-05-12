Fast Company’s Gulf Oil Spill Scorecard

Members of the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), a domestic offshore energy industry group, want to help out with the Gulf oil spill for obvious reasons–it makes them look good and it helps ensure industry survival. But some members are doing more to help than others. Below, we take a look at who’s doing what in the scramble to clean up the Gulf.

ExxonMobil

Overview: $19 billion in profits last year, largest publicly traded integrated petroleum and natural gas company

Oil Spill Response: Exxon has offered up a drilling rig as a staging base along with two supply

vessels, an underwater vehicle and support vessel, and technical advice on blowout

preventers, dispersant injection, well construction and containment

options. The company is also working on response and cleanup by providing radios, fire boom, and the continued production of chemical dispersants.

Score: 8/10. Exxon is doing its part, but we wish that it would admit that Corexit, the company’s chemical dispersant of choice, may not be the best product for the job.

Shell Oil