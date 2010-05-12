New Green Card to Suggest Greener Pastures for Immigrants?

The government hasn’t shown much love for immigrants of late, what

with Arizona passing the “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow,

segregation forever” bill, and 10 other states hot on the trail.

So

when U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services unveiled a

redesigned green card yesterday,

we braced ourselves. Surely it would involve some horrid, jingoistic mashup of eagles and

flags and rah-rah-U.S.A. crap. Right? Luckily, improbably, we were wrong.

Make

no mistake. Tech-wise, the green card is plenty nativistic. It was

designed to “deter immigration fraud”

and incorporates “several major new security features” to that end.

Among them: laser-engraved fingerprints; high-res micro-images on the

back of the card that are nearly impossible to reproduce; and embedded

radio frequency identification that lets border protection officers scan cards from afar like a sort of digital Panopticon.

But

from a pure aesthetic standpoint, the card has hope written all over

it. The most prominent image is of the Statue of Liberty. The Statue of

Liberty, of course, is one of the first things you see when you sail

into the New York harbor and has stood as a sunny welcome sign to

shipboard immigrants for more than 100 years. It’s the symbol of the American Dream. Emblazoning it on the green card reads like a greeting to America with great, big, open arms.

On

the back of the card, the high-res micro-images depict state flags and

U.S. presidents, but they’re so small, they might as well be kittens. Not exactly a plea for patriotism. Contrast that to the U.S. passport, which was redesigned in 2007 after

six years of planning, and resembled, well, a jingoistic mashup of

eagles and flags and rah-rah-U.S.A. camp.