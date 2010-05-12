Printable Brick Could Cut World’s Carbon Emissions by “At Least” 800 Million Tons a Year [UPDATED]

UPDATE: Dosier has send us pictures of the process, which you can see below

Metropolis magazine has announced the winner of its 2010 Next Generation contest: A brick that doesn’t have to be baked or fired, but rather, can be grown.

The Next Generation contest awards designs that tackle the world’s problems, and the humble brick is a Big Problem. As our own Suzanne LeBarre writes:

Tossing a clay brick into a coal-powered kiln, then firing it up to

2,000˚F, emits about 1.3 pounds of carbon dioxide. Multiply that by the

1.23 trillion bricks manufactured each year, and you’re talking about

more pollution than what’s produced by all the airplanes in the world.

Ginger Krieg Dosier (above), a professor at the American University of Sharjah, in the United Arab

Emirates, invented an alternative: A process for printing bricks, using low-cost rapid-prototyping machines.

The process starts with sand, which is then printed with a layer of bacteria, calcium chloride,

and urea. Microbes in the sand react with that mixture, forming a glue that binds the sand together. The bricks are built up in the printer, one layer at a time, like lasagna (but with urea). When finished, they can be as strong as marble.