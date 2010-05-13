Twitter’s Role in the Iranian Election Protests: Shining a Spotlight

The events unfolding today in Bangkok bring back memories of the crucial role that Twitter played in spreading news about the massive demonstrations that took place during the Iranian elections earlier this year. As Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey points out in this video, the updates helped put the spotlight on an event that might have otherwise been ignored. It exemplifies Twitter’s role as a news outlet in an era when media most U.S. companies are scaling back on coverage of foreign events.

