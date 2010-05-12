Gross: In Design, Bugs Are the New Black

Entomophobes won’t like this. The Dutch firm Edhv has turned insect tracks into a chair–a pretty one, to boot. But consider: Every time you sit down, you’ll think of ants crawling around your heinie. Egad!

The chair’s called Debug, and it

debuted at the Milan Furniture Fair last month. You make it by shoving

some insects–ants, crickets, whatever–into an ad hoc mapping

machine, then recording their every frazzled move. The data that pops out is dispatched to 3-D modeling software, and poof,

you’ve hatched your very own wood-lice chair.

Gross, right? Except that everyone’s swarming to bugs nowadays. Behold Nymph, the world’s creepiest lamp from Site Specific Design!

The Lobster Chair, designed by Lund

& Paarmann for Verikon

Furniture, which makes us think of something we’d tweeze from a

dog’s scruf.