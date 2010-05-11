Five Rules for Responsible Social Marketing

“I am baking cream cheese cupcakes this morning.”

A colleague of mine tweeted this and got a message within a

few minutes that said something like:

“Become a fan of Brand X cream cheese”

Now, wait a minute. Where did that come from?

Unfortunately, we can expect a lot more of this in the

future. I say “unfortunately”, because this is clearly bad for business. At worst,

it will erode the power of the social channel; at best, it will become the

social equivalent of email spam – essentially transparent clutter in our

inboxes. With Facebook’s and Twitter’s

new “publicity” policies, most people’s conversations are now exposed to those

willing to pay for them. These are not “privacy” policies, because you automatically

agree to share your information, unless you manually opt-out. First of all, how

many people truly understand the issue, and second, how many know how to

opt-out? Not many on either account.

Why is this bad for business? To paraphrase Henry L. Stimson, a U.S. statesman,

“nice people don’t read each other’s correspondence.” This means eavesdropping on

conversations, or snooping on email, Twitter, or Facebook posts. Since most people are not aware that they are

being followed; they will be shocked and pissed when they find out.