When the Boss Comes Calling

Not often do we see presidents come to visit subordinates but on the long-running series, 24 , it happens. President Allison Taylor went to see uber-agent Jack Bauer to tell him face to face that she wants to stop his investigation into a possible Russian-backed terrorist conspiracy in which Jack’s love interest was slain. A phone call would have sufficed, but President Taylor wanted to express her sympathy as well as her order for Jack to stand down.

It makes for good drama, but it is not all fiction. George H.W. Bush, as U.S. ambassador at the United Nations, was famous for dropping by personally to see fellow U.N. ambassadors.

Personally I know a manufacturing executive who insisted on holding staff meetings on the factory floor. His reasoning was two-fold: one, it was where the work was being done; two, he wanted his team to know conditions on the factory floor were like, in particular on hot summer days.

When a senior executive visits a subordinate in his or her place of work it sends a strong message. It demonstrates that the leader values the subordinate as a person. At the same time a leader’s time is valuable; she must ration it carefully so here are some suggestions for when to visit a subordinate.

To clear the air. People who work together have disagreements. While it often falls to subordinates to try and smooth things over, when the boss makes the first move and goes to the employee to do it, it conveys a sense of “we’re all in this together.”

To ensure clarity. Some issues require face to face interaction as a means of checking for understanding. The boss’s actual presence may encourage good dialogue that allows each party to ask questions. Many leaders also look for non‑verbal cues such as facial expressions and body language that indicate how the listener is receiving the information, either favorably or unfavorably.