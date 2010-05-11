SolPix: A Giant LED Display That Doubles as a Solar Shield

SolPix combines two of the biggest trends in facade architecture: Solar shielding and media walls. It functions first as a set of

heavy-duty blinds that can shift according to the strength of the sun.

But the blinds themselves have photovoltaics in them, as well as LEDs. The PV array uses the energy it gathers to create the media

facade pictured below:

In addition, the system monitors its own performance, and visualizes it in motion graphics that play across the facade: