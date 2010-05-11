Have a Break … In a Kit Kat Chair?

Here’s something we haven’t seen before: adverts that transform
into chairs, no tools required! Thrown up around a handful of Gen-Yer
haunts in New Zealand recently, these flat-pack plywood
posters, each a DIY project in waiting, are the latest gimmick experimental ad campaign from Kit Kat — like a grown-up version of a cereal-box toy.
Except more useful. They can be assembled in a few minutes by pulling off the poster’s six wood pieces then slotting them together.
Voila! A lawn chair. Or a fresh addendum to the living room. Though the
Kit Kat logo splayed across the seat back pretty much guarantees that
only broke-ass college students will want anything to do with them.
That’s
obviously the target, any way. JWT New Zealand,
which orchestrated the whole thing, explains the campaign: “In the Kiwi
summer of 2010, large crowds gathered at outdoor events and concerts.
But how could we capture the imagination of this captive audience, give
them a break from the ordinary and bring the iconic Kit Kat brand to
life?” Furniture, duh!
So free furniture
must be the new 30-second TV spot or something. The Minnesota-based
design company Blu Dot embarked on a similar
marketing offensive last year, when it planted comp GPS-enabled
chairs around Manhattan, then tracked where they ended up. They got loads of press for it.
Kit Kat, apparently, has too,
even though the chairs are a limited run, and there aren’t any plans to
produce more, as JWT New Zealand Managing Director Simon Fitch tells us.
But it’s probably just as well. If Kit Kat’s campaign were too successful, they’d have to make much sturdier chairs.
[Images courtesy of JWT New Zealand]