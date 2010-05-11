Have a Break … In a Kit Kat Chair?

Here’s something we haven’t seen before: adverts that transform

into chairs, no tools required! Thrown up around a handful of Gen-Yer

haunts in New Zealand recently, these flat-pack plywood

posters, each a DIY project in waiting, are the latest gimmick experimental ad campaign from Kit Kat — like a grown-up version of a cereal-box toy.

Except more useful. They can be assembled in a few minutes by pulling off the poster’s six wood pieces then slotting them together.

Voila! A lawn chair. Or a fresh addendum to the living room. Though the

Kit Kat logo splayed across the seat back pretty much guarantees that

only broke-ass college students will want anything to do with them.

That’s

obviously the target, any way. JWT New Zealand,

which orchestrated the whole thing, explains the campaign: “In the Kiwi

summer of 2010, large crowds gathered at outdoor events and concerts.

But how could we capture the imagination of this captive audience, give

them a break from the ordinary and bring the iconic Kit Kat brand to

life?” Furniture, duh!

So free furniture

must be the new 30-second TV spot or something. The Minnesota-based

design company Blu Dot embarked on a similar

marketing offensive last year, when it planted comp GPS-enabled

chairs around Manhattan, then tracked where they ended up. They got loads of press for it.

Kit Kat, apparently, has too,

even though the chairs are a limited run, and there aren’t any plans to

produce more, as JWT New Zealand Managing Director Simon Fitch tells us.