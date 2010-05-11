Twitter Begins Testing Upcoming Business Tools

According to Mashable, Twitter just started sending out a few invites to test out the new Twitter Toolkit, a bunch of features included in the Twitter Business Center. Twitter says “only a handful” of accounts will be offered the chance to test out the beta, but that it’ll be rolling out en masse soon enough.

It’s not a huge or groundbreaking set of features, but there are certainly some that business will find useful. Twitter Business Center accounts are automatically verified, so you know that a Twitter account really does represent the business it claims to. Business accounts can also add multiple users so different employees can use the same account.

The biggest change is in direct messaging. Normally, direct messages can only be sent and received by two accounts that are following each other, in order to cut down on spam. But business accounts allow the receiving of messages from users that account is not following–this could be useful for customer service, since a business wouldn’t have to mess around following every single user who also likes Peet’s Coffee or whatever.

Lots of details are still unclear, including the dates of the rollout, if Twitter plans on charging for the service, and if these are the extent of the new features. We’ll presumably be hearing about them soon enough.

