Who’s Firing – Layoffs week ended 5-7-10

Who’s Firing summarizes weekly research of companies announcing and
rumoring layoffs for the week ended 5-7-10.
For the past week retail, government, publishing, banking and energy
employers announced the largest layoffs.
This information is intended for business analysts, corporate
strategists, marketers, salespeople, investment analysts, financial
advisers, and others who are interested in companies that are
contracting. The information can be valuable to job seekers also, to
understand companies that are probably not in growth mode.
Retail topped the list this week as Movie Gallery/Hollywood Video
announced it was going out of business affecting all 19,100 US employees
nationally. Government was next as 23 local governmental units and
school districts announced layoffs this week affecting thousands of
workers, led by The City of New York’s announcement of 12,000 job cuts
and Atlanta Public Schools’ announced 1,500 layoffs. We continue to see
more of this as we approach the end of the school year as well as
government fiscal years – Governments and school boards have to finalize
budgets for next year and announcing related layoffs.
HA Management announced 500 publishing industry layoffs that will take
place in Honolulu. Banking also cut positions with BB&T/Colonial
Bank disclosing 500 layoffs in Montgomery AL. Energy company Ameren is
releasing 275 workers throughout Illinois and Missouri.
Inclusion on this listing doesn’t mean the entire industry is down, as
some from the same sectors appeared on the “Who’s Hiring” article
published 5/3/10.
Job seekers: You might want to look in greener pastures than these
companies.
Organizations announcing layoffs for the week ended 5/7/10:
* Movie Gallery Inc., Various US (19,100)
* City of New York NY (12,000)
* Atlanta GA Public Schools (1,500)
* Broward School District, Ft Lauderdale FL (< 1,000)
* HA Management Inc. Honolulu HI (500)
( Continued … See the rest of this week’s top layoffs )
For the full list of 50+ companies announcing the largest layoffs, see
the full article at http://recareered.blogspot.com/2010/05/whos-firing-layoffs-week-ended-5-7-10.html
.
Source: http://recareered.blogspot.com