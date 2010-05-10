Who’s Firing – Layoffs week ended 5-7-10

For the past week retail, government, publishing, banking and energy

employers announced the largest layoffs.

This information is intended for business analysts, corporate

strategists, marketers, salespeople, investment analysts, financial

advisers, and others who are interested in companies that are

contracting. The information can be valuable to job seekers also, to

understand companies that are probably not in growth mode.

Retail topped the list this week as Movie Gallery/Hollywood Video

announced it was going out of business affecting all 19,100 US employees

nationally. Government was next as 23 local governmental units and

school districts announced layoffs this week affecting thousands of

workers, led by The City of New York’s announcement of 12,000 job cuts

and Atlanta Public Schools’ announced 1,500 layoffs. We continue to see

more of this as we approach the end of the school year as well as

government fiscal years – Governments and school boards have to finalize

budgets for next year and announcing related layoffs.

HA Management announced 500 publishing industry layoffs that will take

place in Honolulu. Banking also cut positions with BB&T/Colonial

Bank disclosing 500 layoffs in Montgomery AL. Energy company Ameren is

releasing 275 workers throughout Illinois and Missouri.

Inclusion on this listing doesn’t mean the entire industry is down, as

some from the same sectors appeared on the “Who’s Hiring” article

published 5/3/10.

Job seekers: You might want to look in greener pastures than these

companies.