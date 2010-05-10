10 Questions You Should Ask Before Launching a Newsletter

Developing a newsletter, is a valuable way to generate site referrals and deepen customer relationships. Before launching your newsletter, we’ve developed a list of questions to help you begin thinking about how you will create your newsletter:

1. Why are you developing a newsletter? Is it to generate referrals or deepen relationships with current customers and monetize them? It could be a combination.

2. Who is your audience? Use classic segmentation techniques and audience analysis to determine what motivates them. There are free online tools, such as Quantcast, that can help you learn more about your audience.

3. How will your subscriber benefit? Before users subscribe to a newsletter, they need to know what they stand to gain. Are you going to include coupons, tips, informative videos? You need to incentivize your audience before they turn over their e-mail address.

4. How are you going to deliver on your benefits? If your subscribers are digitally savvy shoppers, consider a blend of buying tips and maybe coupons. Or, if you’re a marketing blog, consider summarizing your favorite posts and adding some additional commentary unique to the newsletter.

5. Are there other newsletters you can learn from? Go to your competitor’s websites and see if they publish a newsletter. Before you get too far developing your newsletter, it’s helpful to see what similar companies are doing. While you want to be unique, figure out what is your competition doing right and determine how can you build off of it.

6. How are you going to make it visually interesting? Bogging down your newsletters with large images is not the answer. Create a balance between text and images (typically no more than 400 words per newsletter with 4-5 medium-sized images).