BP’s Cofferdam Container Failed, How Will They Stop the Gulf Oil Spill Now?

The oil spill off the Gulf of Mexico continues unabated, with at least 5,000 barrels of oil each day gushing into the ocean. The containment efforts have failed miserably so far, and the newest ideas are questionable at best. So far, BP has spent $350 million on containment efforts, immediate emergency response, and settlements. Below, we take a look at what BP has already tried and what the oil company is planning over the coming weeks.

Already Tried

Underwater robots were the first line of defense against the April 22 leak. These remote-controlled robots attempted to close valves and stop the leak at the well with no success. BP officially gave up on this tactic last week.

BP’s most promising idea was its Cofferdam Operation, a 98-ton steel and concrete containment chamber lowered on top of the damaged pipe that connected the drilling rig to the oil well. The chamber took two weeks to build. In theory, the 40-foot-tall chamber was supposed to capture oil and allow it to flow through a pipe to a barge on the surface. But the Gulf Oil Disaster Recovery Group reported on Saturday that the operation failed–ice crystals formed inside the container, clogging the pipe that was supposed to bring oil to the barge.

Next Up

BP still hasn’t given up on the containment chamber idea. The company is considering lowering a smaller containment dome (aka a Top Hat) on top of the spill–the idea being that a smaller dome would be less susceptible to clogging from ice. That could be ready to go as early as tomorrow.