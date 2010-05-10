How Technology Thwarts the Real-Life Nurse Jackie

Randy Lipps, CEO of Omnicell, knew his medical surveillance technology was working when a certain hospital group (kept anonymous because of medical privacy concerns) reported a sharp spike in actions taken against staff for swiping drugs.

Nearly 7 million Americans are abusing prescription drugs according to the DEA, more than the number abusing cocaine, heroin, hallucinogens, Ecstasy, and inhalants, combined — an 80% increase over 2000. Some of that is average folks and their kids taking needed painkillers. But a significant portion involves those with mainline access to prescription pills and vials — health-care professionals.

Whether they’re taking pills for their own use or to sell, so-called “diversion” is a growing problem. “Most hospital staff are doing the right thing but the access is there,” Lipps says.

To thwart diversion (and help hospitals with compliance regulations) several companies including Omnicell and Pyxis began manufacturing automated dispensers fully loaded with layers of security such as individual ID numbers, measured doses, and bar codes. Then diverters unwittingly helped them find the flaws. “Health-care workers found legit ways to subvert the system to get a second dose,” Lipps explains. So team Omnicell set to work on developing software to crunch the data that was being generated at the automated dispensing sites. The results, recently unveiled, were an eye-popping lesson in behavior patterns.

“Every single keystroke is looked at,” Lipps says, from the way the staff accesses information to what they take out. The new data presents patterns, which Omnicell links to diversion. For example, Lipps says, if a patient is on a drug to be administered every four hours, a diverter will be making a withdrawal from the dispenser at three hours and 59 seconds. “But that’s just one way,” he says, explaining that the software allows them to look at an array of factors.

Forty-one hospitals are using or already contracted to use Omnicell’s medication surveillance, at a cost of $1,000 per month. Lipps says this sophisticated approach of daily reporting directly to a pharmacy supervisor has led to the discovery of even more diversion cases, like the aforementioned hospital with its long list of staff actions.