Almost Genius: Teague’s Radioball Lets You Rock and Roll from Station to Station

The brilliant interaction designers at Teague have unveiled their newest experiment: The Radio Ball, a geodesic sphere that offers a new way of exploring radio channels.

Designed by Benoit Collette and Adam Kumpf, the Radio Ball attempts to add some haptic novelty to the process of finding a radio station. Each facet of the ball corresponds to a different radio channel. To change the channel, you simply rotate the ball to another face. Tiles that plug into the gaps allow you to mark those that you like.

As they write:

Touchscreens make devices simple and sexy, but in doing so, they also

become visually similar, haptically monotonic, and uninviting to natural

discovery. Thinking back to the days of old analog radios, the magic of finding

unexpected stations in the midst of fuzz was both enchanting and

evocative.

Teague has tackled the problem of adding a more human-centered feel to touchscreen interactions from several angles. Recently, they invented this knob you can add to a touchscreen: