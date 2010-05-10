The Latest Sartorial Branding Crisis for U.S. Men’s Soccer

U.S. men’s soccer will debut a fresh jersey at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in

South Africa this summer. That’ll make it, oh, the zillionth redesign

in 50-plus years.

Such is the fate of the American kit, one of

the crappiest branding efforts in sports history. Whereas other teams

wear uniforms as identifiable (and as sacrosanct) as national flags,

the U.S. Men’s National Team is in perpetual sartorial flux, pointing at

the country’s aggressive indifference to soccer itself.

This

year’s look isn’t the ugliest, but it has to be the saddest. It’s a

ringer tee, of sorts, with a Nike swoosh embedded in a

sash over one shoulder. Away’s navy, home’s white. (The latter

premieres this month in the Send-Off Series Finale against the Czech

Republic.) Designed “with the national culture and identity of the U.S.

in mind,” it reeks of nostalgia for the team’s 1950 uniform, seen here.

Nineteen-fifty

was the year the Yanks defeated England 1-0. It was a brilliant

upset, soccer’s own Miracle on Ice. So recycling the togs 60 years on

is U.S. Soccer lamely casting about for another miracle. It’s like a

guy putting on his old letterman jacket and thinking he’s 16 again.

The “national culture and identity of the U.S.,” it seems, is

hopelessly stuck in a past that wasn’t all that golden to begin with.