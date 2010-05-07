It’s Official: Apple Has Become the Man

When the subject of cool, innovative brands comes up, it’s a dead cert Apple gets a mention in the first five minutes. It’s iconic, makes beautiful products, and has a wow factor that most tech companies would give their eye teeth for. In short, it sets a benchmark. Granted, it’s been slated a bit recently for its draconian measures after one of its employees lost something in a bar, but it is almost solely responsible for tech becoming a sexy, must-have item. Each week, a new report shows that market share is up, or that its latest product is going to hit $1 billion in sales in record time–in short, that, one day soon, the world is going to wake up and there’s going to be an apple leaf poking out of the top of the North Pole. But is it?

YouGov’s BrandIndex shows that among 18- to 34-year-olds, the shine is beginning to come off the Apple brand. Since March 18, when it hit a high of 80.2 on the thumbs-upiness-ometer, it’s been slowly falling and is currently hovering around the 66% mark. The survey, which garners the opinions of 5,000 people per day (blimey, what a job that must be) asked respondents the question: “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the past two weeks, was it a positive or a negative?”

No prizes for guessing how these young iguys would rate Apple. But then, those guys aren’t like everyone.

It’s very hard to slam Apple on its hardware and software–both the iPod and iPhone–and iPad–were (and are) way ahead of their time. They had flaws–as does the first-gen version of its tablet computer–but they are incredible devices that have made Apple a household name. Five years ago, an Apple product launch would not have made the the front pages of either the online or dead-tree media. These days, every single news organization knows that anything to do with Cupertino gets page views. Even sites such as Mail Online (the Internet version of a crappy UK newspaper that asks questions such as: Should Women Really Have the Vote? We Gave them Trousers, and Now they Want too Much) is desperate for Apple bites. See?

But what’s getting people is their increasingly belligerent attitude to just about anything and everything that doesn’t toe the party line. I’ll get back to that in a bit. First of all, since it’s Friday, I’d like you to settle down while I tell you a fairytale.