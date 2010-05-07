Finding Sense ( and Dollars) In The White Space

Spring is a time of change and transition, just right for reading a new book on innovation. “Seizing The White Space” by Mark W. Johnson is the latest volume to come from Innosight, and seems to be right the right thing for spring reading. It’s a highly readable and very quick to get through if your mind has already made the transition to summer; yet, it is has enough chewy content for those of us who are still want to curl up hearthside with an interesting book.

Johnson puts forth what he calls the four box business model to

capture the dynamic tension between three key aspects of the value

system underlying a business. Yes, that’s right – four boxes to

capture three key aspects. These are:

Customer Value Proposition

– What is it that customer derives value from when your offering is

selected. Of course, given the Christensen heritage of Innosight it

comes as no surprise that Johnson returns to the job to be done jargon

to talk about the value proposition. Personally, I was just happy to

see the value-prop called simply and directly what it is. (Okay, I’m

just weary of some authors who feel compelled to try and coin new

jargon for what is already a well understood concept.)

Profit Formula – The strategy for monetization of the Customer Value Proposition.

Key Resources and Process

– The things, people, and processes that are needed to deliver the

Customer Value Proposition. Johnson separates the concepts of

resources and process in his representation. Hence, the four boxes to

represent three key aspects.

While these concepts may seem pretty basic, there are far too many

companies that seem to forget that this system, and more importantly,

the need to harmonize and balance these elements of the system exist.

Ignoring some of Clayton Christensen’s best advice (be patient on

revenues, but impatient about profit) many companies attempting to

claim a white space opportunity as their territory burn through loads

of capital to try and drive the revenue engine only to dilute the share

value so much that no one can hope to extract value from the venture.

Throughout “Seizing The White Space,” Johnson uses many examples

and comparisons of how these various elements interact in both

successful and failed business models. The examples help to bring to

life what could otherwise be a very dry and boring domain of study.

You will need to filter some of the discussion through your analysis.

Some of the issues around the cases studies are open to interpretation.