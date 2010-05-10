Less Bad Does Not Equal Good: Seventh Generation CEO Jeffrey Hollender

Suddenly it’s very clear why going public wasn’t the best idea for outspoken CEO Jeffrey Hollender.

“I don’t think the consumer should always decide,” Hollender said at Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored event April 21 in New York City. “I also think that we as a society have confused ‘less bad’ with ‘good.’ As much as I like Seventh Generation products, and I think they’re great, they are less bad. All of our products create CO2 emissions. They create garbage, They use natural resources, and they are not good products. They’re better than their competitors, but they’re not good.”

Hollender used a bit of shock and awe to get into our holistic approach — or lack there of — to sustainability. “If we want to have a sustainable form of capitalism, we have to start creating products that are good,” he continued. “We have a world that’s so messed up, we don’t want to sustain it. We want to renew the world and repair all of the damage. And we’re not going to do that through products that are less bad.”

