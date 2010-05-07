If Privacy Is the New Celebrity, Then Ashton Kutcher Needs a New Career

The Internet is turning lots of nobodies into celebrities. The trouble is, they get all the downside of being famous–people harass them online–and none of the upside, like getting a better table at a fancy restaurant. Founders Fund’s Sean Parker discusses the value of privacy, celebrity as a commodity and Katalyst CEO Ashton Kutcher’s need to find a new business in this clip from Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored conference on April 21 in New York City.

