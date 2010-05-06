Life in 2020: Your Dating History on Display and Other Faintly Disturbing Predictions

Imagine 10 years from now, you order a Bacon and Cheese Whopper, only for a monitor to tell you precisely how many grueling miles you’ll have to run to burn it off. Or someone just glances at your shoes and knows where you bought them. Or consider this: You walk into a bar and your entire dating history is thrown up on display. Would you run for the hills? (I sure as hell would.)

Welcome

to 2020 as envisioned by Frog Design, a voyeuristic fantasy in which

pretty much everything is transformed into digital data. Buying a train ticket is as easy

as sending a text, shopping goes down on your PDA, and privacy goes out the window. Creepy, but hey, it’s the future.

The project, called “Your Life in 2020,” brought

together Frog, tech guru John Maeda, and a raft of other designers,

futurists, and journalists at a conference in San Francisco in

December, and the results were recently presented (and these concept images have just been released). At the heart of the matter is a seamless marriage

of physical and digital worlds, with Aldous Huxley as officiant. “It’s no longer ‘technology’ in 2020

anymore,” Maeda writes. “It’s just how we get things done.” We have the

highlights below.

Transportation

Small is the new big, and

sharing is the new byword. Cars will tamp into smaller and smaller

footprints and practically everyone will ride a bike, sending SUVs the

way of the horse and buggy. Rideshare programs like SmartCar and

ZipBike will go from fringe to mainstream. And trains will be hooked

up to a massive e-network, so you can book and buy tickets on your

cell. For those who still have to brave the highways, traffic will be

dictated by personality. Type A? An on-ramp tracks you ahead of other

cars (and quarantines your road rage), so you can drive as fast as you please — within the

speed limit, of course.

School

Ten years from now is “the end of the

classroom as we know it,” George Kembel of the Stanford d.school

writes. Professors will be a “team of coaches,” and class projects

will be like Choose Your Own Adventure — open-ended and actually pretty fun.