Opera Shivs Flash, Brohugs HTML5

Aw, hell no. Shots fired! Opera Software has weighed in on the Apple versus Flash debate. And the makers of the clever lightweight browsing system have kinda, sorta taken Apple’s side, just like Microsoft did. The future, Opera says, is HTML5.

Opera product analyst Phillip Gronvold is behind this revelation, and he softened the blow to Adobe by noting Opera will continue to support Flash technology inside its system for the future, as it’s integral to the current “full” Web experience. “Flash does have its purposes, and will have its purposes the same as Silverlight […] especially for dynamic content,” Gronvold noted.

But Flash as a video container doesn’t make much sense, and in the future it’ll be superseded by HTML5 video formats. “You can cook an egg” on devices running Flash video, is the killer comment, echoing many previous pronouncements by Steve Jobs, Flash critics, and even Microsoft. This power-hungriness is responsible for slowdowns when accessing Flash content through the browser, for the crashes that Jobs hates so much, and for inefficiencies that make Flash a non-ideal tech for mobile devices.

Gronvold even brought up the whole open versus closed standards issue, going so far to comment that Opera’s mission is to build open Web standards into its browsers, and Flash is a closed, proprietary system.

These are exactly the same issues that keep being leveled against Adobe. Maybe its time to accept that Jobs’ reasons for dissing Flash actually are valid, and aren’t due to some crazy Apple control freakery–and realize that Apple’s just being bolder than its competition in taking a stance on the matter.