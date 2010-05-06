Walmart de México y Centroamérica Orders Wind Power in Bulk

Chalk up another point for Walmart in the big box sustainability battle. This time around, the retail giant has decided to power 348 of its Mexican self-service stores, pricing clubs, and restaurants with wind–a move that the company claims will save 137,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases annually, or the equivalent of taking 21,000 cars off the road.

Much of the wind power will come from the Oaxaca I Lamatalaventosa Wind Farm, a new 67.5 MW installation that has been planned and installed by Walmart. All energy from the farm will be transported to Walmart stores through Mexican Electrical System channels supplied by the government.

The Mexican wind power plan is part of Walmart de México y Centroamérica ‘s larger initiative to get 100% of its energy from renewable sources by 2020. To that end, the retailer has recently implemented a number of projects, including a series of micro wind turbines at a Palmdale, California Sam’s Club location as well as two fuel cell installations and solar installations at 28 Walmart and Sam’s Club sites–and that’s just in California. Using massive amounts of power and corporate sway for good? We like it.