Top 3 Job Search Strategies To Set Yourself Apart

The job market may be improving slightly, but it’s still ridiculously tough out there.

I often hear candidate frustration over hiring managers’ extremely

exacting criteria – criteria that seems impossible for any candidate to

fulfill. It’s not the employer’s fault – there’s an over supply of

labor, so why not be picky from their point of view?

Today’s article describes 3 strategies to help you stand out from the

crowd.

#1 Create A Resume That Differentiates You

Your resume is probably the tool you use most in your job search. There

are a few specific ways to customize your resume that will have the

greatest impact on your job search effectiveness. Here’s how to get the

biggest resume bang for your buck …

#2 Online Reputation Management

Yes, the job market is more competitive than ever. But there are also

more tools available than ever before to differentiate you in the

marketplace, to promote your subject matter expertise, and to build your

personal brand. Taken together, these form the basic building blocks of

Online Reputation Management …