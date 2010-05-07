Work/Life: A New Day Dawns on the Tarmac

Most business travelers know someone who has been marooned for hours on the tarmac, running low on water, food, and clean restrooms. It’s every road warrior’s nightmare to be “tarmacked.”

The Department of Transportation’s (DOT) new “tarmac rule” (aka the rule on enhancing passenger protections) is supposed to end all that. It may indeed achieve that lofty goal, or it may become another example of good intentions gone awry. We’ll see as enforcement of the new rule — which went into effect April 29 — plays out.

One reason to believe the airlines will take the rule seriously is that it imposes huge fines — $27,500 per passenger — on planes that don’t release passengers within three hours.

One thing business travelers need to be aware of: the rule applies only to domestic flights and will not affect international ones. The rule targets U.S. carriers operating routes at large and medium hub U.S. airports. It also applies to both departing and arriving flights.

For departures, the clock starts ticking when the airplane door is shut and the passengers no longer have an opportunity to leave the aircraft.

The genesis of the rule lies with the desire of many fliers for a passenger bill of rights. That movement got a well-publicized boost during the August 2009 stranding of a Continental Express flight from Houston that thunderstorms diverted to Rochester, Minn. Unbelievably, 47 passengers were locked inside the tiny plane overnight — in fact, for nine long hours. The event was replete with crying babies and overused toilets. Ironically, it occurred simply because another airline refused to open its gate to permit passengers to deplane into an airport terminal that had been shut for the evening.

Tellingly, the new rule mandates that once the plane has sat for two hours, airlines must supply stranded passengers with food and something to drink (a granola bar and water is adequate, according to the DOT), and working sanitary facilities.