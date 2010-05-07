How Google Wave Got Its Groove Back

Google Wave, the real-time collaboration Web application that debuted to oohs and ahhs from developers at last year’s Google I/O conference, met with a whole lot of “what do I use this for?” from actual users of its invitation-only preview release. In preparation for this year’s I/O, Wave’s seen several updates that could rekindle interest in the fascinating but confusing tool. If you haven’t looked at Wave recently, here’s what’s new.

Wave Task-specific Templates

Wave now answers the uses question right in its interface. When you launch Wave, in the far-right column, Wave encourages you to start a new wave based on templates tailored to specific tasks. Click on the Discussion, Brainstorm, Task Tracking, Meeting, or Document buttons to start with a wave template that’s formatted correctly with appropriate widgets for the job. For example, the Brainstorm template includes the Napkin gadget, where you can jot down ideas freehand.

Email Notifications

A big complaint about Wave is that using it creates yet another inbox to check. If you’re friends and coworkers aren’t using Wave in earnest, you’re less inclined to check your Wave inbox on the off chance that someone waved you. Now, you can set Wave to send you email notifications of new and changed waves at an interval of your choosing: immediately, hourly, and daily. (One problem for those of you who check email on your smartphone: Wave’s mobile interface is slow and crashy, even on the most modern mobile browsers, so checking Wave on the go is usually a frustrating and futile experience.)

Anonymous Access for Embedded Waves