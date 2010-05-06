Facebook’s Global Emotion Analysis: Sports Can Make Us Sad Like Disasters Do

Facebook’s happiness measurements have been little more than novelties so far. But the analytics team has just tweaked its system to cover more of the world, and turned the happiness index into a serious research tool. The first results are in: sports and national events can make us all sad, it seems.

Facebook‘s off-topic investigation of happiness has in the past been tightly limited to just a few nations. Now the team’s used the localization powers of Facebook to add in 18 more nations, including places like India and Spain, to create a much more international index. The trick here was to use huge numbers of anonymized status updates from each nation to ensure statistical significance, and to use only those languages for which the Facebook has a reliable dictionary-translation system so that cross-comparisons between nations are meaningful.

And what did the Happiness Analysis find? That everybody, around the world, loves holidays. Yet each nation’s particular cultural mix and religious leanings comes into play. While Christmas and Easter cause big spikes in happy status updates in the U.S. and Spain, the Indian Holi day in March is significantly happy as is the country’s Independence day in August. Italy shows a more significant dip in negative statements associated with holiday days than the U.S. does…which may be a measure of the generally passionate Italian world view–demonstrating that Facebook’s data may even reveal national emotional habits.

Disasters also play into the stats, and Facebook’s team highlights a low in Chile’s happiness index in February correlating with the disastrous earthquake there. November 2008’s data for India shows a happiness dip that corresponds with the terrorist attacks in Mumbai. These results are not surprising, but they validate the rest of Facebook’s results, which are often less intuitive.

Sports events can cause huge dips in happiness too, it turns out. Ireland’s happiness data took a knock on November 18, 2009 when a controversial refereeing decision had Ireland losing out to France in the World Cup playoffs.