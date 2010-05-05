Persistence is the Key to Success

Much has been said about the most important factors to achieve career success as a woman in technology. Focusing on results, talent, speaking up, developing a personal brand, negotiation, networking, and mentoring, come to mind. One factor that I have come to think is not talked about enough, but absolutely critical is persistence.

What does being persistent mean? One the one hand, it is a cliché to simply say “don’t give up” to a woman in technology who is feeling isolated, unheard, is experiencing significant barriers to advancement and the negative effects of bias and stereotyping, along with insane work-life commitments. Many do throw in the towel, and turnover rates for women in technology reflect this. On the other hand, all the successful women I have talked to, when asked about how they made it, point to resilience or persistence in some way:

– Nora Denzel , SVP, Intuit, on a panel at the 2009 Grace Hopper Celebration, advised envisioning one’s career not as a “path” but an “obstacle course” – if you expect the obstacles to come and see them as part of the journey, you will not feel daunted by them. That perspective has consistently helped her thrive in her career.

– Linda Apsley , Director at Microsoft, when I asked her about critical success factors, pointed to resilience first, what she sees is “the ability to roll with the many experiences you will encounter in your life. Be willing to stay focused on your goals regardless of voices that might discourage you.”

– Judy Priest , Distinguished Engineer at Cisco, pointed to the same thing. She says: “A successful career is a marathon. Tenacity and perseverance will be rewarded. Stay with it and don’t accept a dead end.”

There are countless of other examples. I expect to hear more stories of persistence and resilience next week at our annual Anita Borg Women of Vision Awards Banquet , where we will honor three women for their lifetime achievements in leadership, innovation, and social impact.