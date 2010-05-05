How Can Social Media Save Print? With A Simple iPhone App

Social Media and print are at odds – and as we know, social media is on its way up while print is on its way out. A recent development , however, may provide print its most powerful platform yet….. ( Click here to skip to the full discussion of the solution. )

I am a social media enthusiast. Once a reluctant skeptic, I have since become a convert – even evangelist – for the practical and innovative uses of all things social media. From twitter to facebook, linkedin to the blogsphere, there is simply no other avenue for communication with comparable reach or effectiveness. New media is the new relevance – like it or not.

So what’s the problem?

Well, here’s the thing: When I am at the airport, waiting to get through the long security line, watching the guy in front of me struggle with his shoe laces and fumble for his keys, there is only one thing that sustains me: I will buy myself a shiny new magazine on the other side.

And when I’m out by the pool on a hot summer day, I just don’t enjoy reading my news through the glare on the screen of my iphone. I want a newspaper.

I love print. I love the feel of the pages in my hands and the scent of freshly printed ink. I willingly give in to the lure of typography and color and, when the last page of the last article is through, I feel the distinct satisfaction of completion.

Lately however, I have experienced a clash of values: