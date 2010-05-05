The New United-Continental Logo: Flying a Little Too Close Together

What’s wrong with this picture? When I first saw this photo, taken Monday, of United and Continental’s CEOs cementing their just-announced merger, I didn’t notice it. When I clicked over to the press release announcing the new mega-airline, I still didn’t notice it. It was only when I was reading the branding and identity site Brand New this morning, when I saw their side-by-side comparisons, that I noticed it. The extremely puzzling United-Continental “mashup.”

I had looked at United’s “new” logo several times but each time my eyes had scanned the familiar forms and registered it in my brain as “Continental.” And that’s a big problem. Unless, of course, the merger agreement included a clause that insisted United would be stripped of every last bit of its brand equity.

United’s identity has had an interesting history. Early wordmarks for plane’s tails were designed by famed industrial designer Raymond Loewy. But the logo that everyone has associated with United for over 30 years is the distinctive U designed by legend Saul Bass in 1973.