Prison Valley Interactive Documentary Puts Anti-Social Behavior Into Social Media

Last month, a strange little project launched online. Prison Valley is an interactive, Web-based documentary with its own iPhone app, and a heavy social media presence. It’s been produced in three languages, by two French guys with a little help from the the Franco-German arts channel Arte. What’s odd about this project is that, instead of the TV documentary being the focal point and using the Web as a promotional tool, it’s the other way round.

The premise of Prison Valley, which took 16 months to complete, is about a town in Colorado called Canon City. 36,000 residents, 13 prisons. The crew spent time in the town, interviewing the people who live and work there, and documenting what the voiceover calls “the clean version of hell.” The town has grown up around the prisons. “If the prisons weren’t here, there would be nothing and nobody, because there is nothing else to offer.” Gritty stuff.

After a four-minute introduction, the $300,000 project gets interactive. Viewers register via Facebook or Twitter, and watch the documentary, pausing every couple of minutes to check out additional footage and information. There’s a forum for the community to share opinions of the show, and a blog where this afternoon (Thursday), French Secretary of State for Justice, Jean-Marie Bockel, is doing a live chat. Thanks to the member profiles, the Web site remembers the last bit you watched, so there’s no need to go back to the beginning and search for where you left off.

David Dufresne, one of the creators of the Web doc, spoke to Fast Company about the project. “We didn’t plan to make a movie at the beginning,” he says. “That came after our initial filming in Colorado.” He and the rest of the crew on Prison Valley wanted to prove that online video is not just about the five-minute YouTube clip, but that a long-form doc can be executed successfully on the Web. “Our goal is to provide the elements and tools of the debate about prisons.”