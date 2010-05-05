April 2010 Hiring Trends Show Slow Employment Improvements

At the end of April 2010, the major job aggregation sites released hiring data and analysis, indicating slow but measurable growth. Today’s article summarizes job reports from Indeed.com, SimplyHired.com, and Execunet.com.

The slow job growth demonstrates some early signs of a recovery.

However, job growth was inconsistent, effecting some cities, industries

and job functions more than others. Some job markets remain in the

dumper – Florida and certain California job markets are still in deep

trouble with up to a 1:9 ratio of unemployed workers to job

advertisements. Detroit remains in trouble, but registered some small

improvements.

Not only is this valuable for job seekers, but for business analysts,

corporate strategists, marketers, salespeople, investment analysts,

financial advisers, and others who are interested in job growth.

The article analyzes job reports that compare job competition by metro

area, job growth by industry, job growth by function, and job growth by

management level. The trends are slow, positive and vary widely, giving

insight to job seekers and others who study job growth patterns.

Source: http://reCareered.blogspot.com