Is Goldman Sachs the Face of Capitalism?

Goldman Sachs is the smartest, toughest, most aggressive, most powerful player in the world. Period. They have the most powerful political connections. They get the smartest people to work for them. They have the most competitive culture. They make the most money. They win more than they lose, and they win more than almost anybody else. The way they play the game makes them the biggest dog in the world.

In other words, you could think about Goldman Sachs the way most of the world thinks of the United States of America.

Not fair! The United States of America is the most generous nation in the world. We contribute to the rest of the world. We provide aid to needy nations. We not only are powerful, we are also . . . good. Which is what the defenders of Goldman Sachs say. Goldman uses its power and money for good. Yes, it rewards itself with fat bonuses. But there’s also the generous side of Goldman. The philanthropic side of Goldman. The noblesse oblige side of Goldman.

The reaction to Goldman today in the press is one of the things that happens when Americans see too clearly their reflection in a mirror.

Are we really that aggressive? Do we really play the game with that degree of cut-throat, win-at-all-costs raw power? Is that really the face of capitalism?

The answer to those questions is to ask some more questions, to use this face-in-the-mirror moment to do some long-overdue soul searching.